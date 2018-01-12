Vikings' Everson Griffen: Cleared to play

Griffen (foot) does not appear on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.

Griffen suddenly popped up on the injury report Thursday with a foot injury presumably related to the plantar fasciitis issue that nagged him down the stretch of the regular season. However, he returned as a full participant in Friday's practice and is fully on track to suit up for Sunday's game against the Saints.

