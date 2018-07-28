Vikings' Everson Griffen: Closing in on 100 percent
Griffen (knee) participated in Saturday's walk-through with a supportive brace, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It's unclear whether Griffen would have taken part in contact drills, but seeing him out on the field is already encouraging enough. The team has taken a cautious approach to governing his return to the gridiron. By the looks of it, Griffen is nearing in on 100 percent health and should be fully back within the coming weeks.
More News
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Expected back for training camp•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Sitting out OTAs•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Clear of foot injury•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Posts 13 sacks on season•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Will sit out Pro Bowl•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Cleared to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming