Vikings' Everson Griffen: Closing in on 100 percent

Griffen (knee) participated in Saturday's walk-through with a supportive brace, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It's unclear whether Griffen would have taken part in contact drills, but seeing him out on the field is already encouraging enough. The team has taken a cautious approach to governing his return to the gridiron. By the looks of it, Griffen is nearing in on 100 percent health and should be fully back within the coming weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories