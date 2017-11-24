Vikings' Everson Griffen: Compiles two Thanksgiving sacks
Griffen racked up four solo tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble Thursday against the Lions.
Griffen continued to be a workhorse on the Vikings' defensive front, playing 55 of 59 defensive snaps. The eighth-year pro met his career high of 12 sacks and three forced fumbles this season, but his consistency this season is what's most promising. Griffen only has one game in 2017 without a sack, making him a valuable IDP option weekly.
