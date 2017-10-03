Play

Vikings' Everson Griffen: Continues sack streak

Griffen totaled five tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to Detroit.

Griffen now has five sacks on the season and has recorded at least one in each game. The 29-year-old also led the Vikings with three quarterback hits Sunday, and is already nearing his 2016 sack total of eight just four games into the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories