Vikings' Everson Griffen: Continues sack streak
Griffen totaled five tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to Detroit.
Griffen now has five sacks on the season and has recorded at least one in each game. The 29-year-old also led the Vikings with three quarterback hits Sunday, and is already nearing his 2016 sack total of eight just four games into the season.
