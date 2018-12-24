Vikings' Everson Griffen: Continues to bully Lions
Griffen recorded two tackles including one sack during Sunday's victory over the Lions.
Vikings pass rushers weren't as productive as they were during their first meeting with Detroit this season when Minnesota sacked quarterback Matthew Stafford a combined 10 times, but the unit still had no trouble shutting down a Lions offense depleted of star power. Griffen was a big part of that, and the veteran now has 5.5 sacks in 10 games this season.
