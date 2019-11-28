Play

Vikings' Everson Griffen: Credited with limited practice

Griffen (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice.

Minnesota did not practice Thursday, so this status is just an estimation. The 31-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, but if he were to sit out, Ifeadi Odenigbo would likely see more snaps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories