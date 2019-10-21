Vikings' Everson Griffen: Dealing with quad injury
Griffin was estimated to be a non-participant on Monday's injury report with a quadriceps issue.
The Vikings didn't actually practice Monday coming off a gameday, but it's still not a great sign Griffen wasn't expected to practice. The 31-year-old played a season-high 73 snaps in Sunday's win over the Lions and it's unclear how he sustained the injury. Griffen's status for Thursday's matchup with the Redskins remains up in the air.
