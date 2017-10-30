Vikings' Everson Griffen: Eight consecutive games with sack
Griffen had a sack, a tackle and five QB hits in Sunday's win over Baltimore. He has ten sacks this season and one in all eight of Minnesota's games.
He tied the team record set by Jim Marshall and Jared Allen with sacks in eight consecutive games. After a bye week, he'll face Washington in Week 10, who have allowed the 19th most sacks.
More News
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Two more sacks in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Records seventh sack•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Forces fumble Monday•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Continues sack streak•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Sack streak alive•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Two sacks in Sunday's loss•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...