Vikings' Everson Griffen: Eight consecutive games with sack

Griffen had a sack, a tackle and five QB hits in Sunday's win over Baltimore. He has ten sacks this season and one in all eight of Minnesota's games.

He tied the team record set by Jim Marshall and Jared Allen with sacks in eight consecutive games. After a bye week, he'll face Washington in Week 10, who have allowed the 19th most sacks.

