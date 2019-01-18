Vikings' Everson Griffen: Endures tough 2018

Griffen had 33 tackles (22 solo) and 5.5 sacks across 11 games in 2018.

Griffen missed five games early in the season as he addressed some mental health issues and never really found his rhythm this season. The 31-year-old is signed with Minnesota through 2022, but if the team were to cut him prior to March 15 they would save about $11.7 million in cap space with only $1.2 million in dead cap, per Spotrac.com. The Vikings also have the third least amount of projected cap space in 2019, making Griffen a prime candidate to be a cap casualty.

