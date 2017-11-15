Vikings' Everson Griffen: Expected to play Sunday

Head coach Mike Zimmer expects Griffen (foot) to play Sunday against the Rams, Matthew Coller of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports. "My foot is great. I'll be playing on Sunday for sure," Griffen reiterated.

Griffen went through pregame warmups prior to last Sunday's game against the Redskins but was surprisingly held out due to an undisclosed foot injury that's been bothering him. He might be limited in practice the next few days, but it sounds like he's in line to suit up this week against the Rams, when Griffen could have a tough matchup against three-time Pro Bowler and 2015 All-Pro left tackle Andrew Whitworth.