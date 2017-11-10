Vikings' Everson Griffen: Expected to play Sunday
Griffin (foot) is listed as questionable on the official injury report for Sunday's game at Washington, but is expected to play, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Griffin returned to practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. He'll try to record a sack for a 10th consecutive game.
