Vikings' Everson Griffen: Finishing mental health evaluation

Griffen (personal) is set to finish up his mental health evaluation Thursday and is expected to address his situation publicly in the near future, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Griffen stepped away from the team to receive the evaluation after he was involved in a recent string of concerning incidents in recent weeks, including an assault threat directed toward staff members at a Minneapolis hotel last Saturday. Coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday that Griffen's long-term health remains the team's foremost concern at this time, so the defensive end may not rejoin the Vikings anytime in near future. Stephen Weatherly and Tashawn Bower will take on increased roles opposite pass-rushing standout Danielle Hunter while Griffen is tending to his personal affairs.