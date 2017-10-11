Vikings' Everson Griffen: Forces fumble Monday
Griffen recorded two solo tackles, a sack and forced a fumble Monday against the Bears.
This marks the fifth straight game that Griffen has recorded a sack, cementing him as the Vikings' top pass rusher with six sacks so far this season. His inconsistency racking up a relevant amount of tackles is troubling, though, since his IDP value is reliant on his sack count. It'll be interesting how he performs against the Packers in Week 6, especially with the injuries on Green Bay's offensive front.
