Vikings' Everson Griffen: Half sack in win over 49ers

Griffen recorded four tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and a pass defensed in Sunday's 24-16 win over the 49ers.

Griffen missed some time in the preseason with a leg injury but he came on strong in Sunday's game. The Vikings' defensive front harassed 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo constantly and Griffen showed why he's one of the best defensive ends in the league. He's totaled 43.5 sacks over the past four years and isn't showing any signs of slowing up in his age-30 season.

