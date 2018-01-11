Vikings' Everson Griffen: Limited Thursday
Griffen (foot) was limited at practice Thursday.
Griffen was a wrecking ball in the first half of the season, racking up 10 sacks in the initial eight outings. After taking a seat Week 10 as a result of a foot injury, he was shell of himself, at least in terms of production, as he managed just three sacks the rest of the way. His sudden appearance on the injury report following a bye week and full participation Wednesday is a bit worrisome for the Vikings' pass-rush potential, but the limitations may just be maintenance-based. Expect the team to give the final word on his availability for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Saints by week's end.
