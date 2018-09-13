Vikings' Everson Griffen: Limited with toe injury
Griffen was limited in Thursday's practice due to a toe injury, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Griffen is a surprise addition to Thursday's injury report, as he was a full participant in Wednesday's session after coming out of Sunday's season opener healthy. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but the fact that Griffen was still able to put together a limited session suggests that it's not too serious.
