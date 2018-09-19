Vikings' Everson Griffen: Logs 69 snaps
Griffen recorded two tackles (one solo) and half a sack across 69 defensive snaps in Sunday's tie with the Packers.
Griffen was limited throughout the week at practice with a toe injury but did not appear to be slowed down on the field Sunday. The defensive end played in 90 percent of the defensive reps, the highest mark across the defensive line. Griffen was in the face of Pro Bowler David Bakhtiari all afternoon, forcing Aaron Rodgers to rush through his progressions several times.
