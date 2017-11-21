Vikings' Everson Griffen: Logs full practice Tuesday
Griffen (foot) put in a full practice Tuesday.
Griffen was listed on the Vikings' injury report heading into Week 12 preparations despite having played through the foot issue with no reported problems in Sunday's win over the Rams. The defensive end wasn't able to register a sack in the contest, however, the first time in his nine appearances this season that has happened. He'll try to get back on track Thursday against a Lions squad that has allowed the third-most sacks (33) in the league this season.
