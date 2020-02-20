Vikings' Everson Griffen: Looking towards free agency

Griffen has exercised the right to opt out of his current contract, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

Griffen met multiple performance thresholds in 2019 that opened the door for him to opt out, and a source ultimately told ESPN that the veteran lineman intends to do so. While the 32-year-old was a key piece of the defense last year with 41 combined tackles and eight sacks through 15 games, he would have represented a potential $12.9 million cap hit for 2020, which could have resulted in him being a cap casualty given Minnesota's financial situation (they were projected to be over the cap in double digits).