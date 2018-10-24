Vikings' Everson Griffen: May not play Week 8

Coach Mike Zimmer said prior to Wednesday's practice that getting Griffen (personal) ready to play Week 8 against the Saints is "not the focus right now," Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Griffen reported back to the team Wednesday after he had been away from the Vikings since Week 3 while tending to his mental health following a string of concerning incidents. While the Vikings seemingly believe that Griffen is now in a better place mentally to resume his career, there's reason to think that the club may integrate him back into team activities slowly after his month-long absence. Zimmer's comment doesn't officially close the door on Griffen suiting up Sunday, but it's looking unlikely that he'll be available at this juncture. Stephen Weatherly has been starting at the defensive end spot opposite Danielle Hunter since Griffen left the team.