Vikings' Everson Griffen: Not practicing Wednesday
Griffen (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Griffen managed to play against the Packers in Week 2, logging two tackles and half a sack, despite nursing a toe injury. The veteran defensive end now appears to be working through a knee issue of undisclosed severity, but more information about Griffen's health should be made available as the week continues. For the time being, Griffen should be considered questionable to suit up for Sunday's game against Buffalo.
