Vikings' Everson Griffen: Notches second sack

Griffen notched six tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Chiefs.

Griffen sacked Matt Moore late in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings were unable to hold on as they lost on a last-second field goal. The veteran defensive end has matched his 2018 total of 5.5 sacks, and his fourth double-digit sack campaign is within reach.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories