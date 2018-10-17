Vikings' Everson Griffen: Officially out for Week 7
Griffen (personal) will not take part in Week 7 against the Jets.
Griffen remains without a timetable to return after battling some mental health issues, but Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer earlier this week refuted an Adam Schefter of ESPN report suggesting he wouldn't return "anytime soon." Still, the defensive end isn't ready to play yet, and Stephen Weatherly should continue to start at defensive end in his absence.
