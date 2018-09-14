Vikings' Everson Griffen: Participates in practice Friday
Griffen (toe) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Griffen was limited in practice due to a toe injury earlier this week, but appears fully recovered. The star defensive end should be expected to suit up against the Packers on Sunday.
