Vikings' Everson Griffen: Plays 37 snaps in return
Griffen had one tackle in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
He played 37 of the defense's 53 snaps after missing the last five games while dealing with mental health issues. He played fewer snaps that usual as he was eased back into action. Although he didn't record any pressure on the quarterback, it looks like he could soon return to his prior form.
More News
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Will play Sunday versus Saints•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Primed for return•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: May not play Week 8•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Set to return to team•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Officially out for Week 7•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Vikings not ruling out his return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8