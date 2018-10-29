Vikings' Everson Griffen: Plays 37 snaps in return

Griffen had one tackle in Sunday's loss to the Saints.

He played 37 of the defense's 53 snaps after missing the last five games while dealing with mental health issues. He played fewer snaps that usual as he was eased back into action. Although he didn't record any pressure on the quarterback, it looks like he could soon return to his prior form.

More News
Our Latest Stories