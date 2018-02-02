Vikings' Everson Griffen: Posts 13 sacks on season

Griffen (undisclosed) recorded 45 tackles (31 solo), 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass defensed across 15 games in 2017.

Griffen continues to be one of the most dominant pass rushers in the game, as his career-high 13 sacks tied him for fourth best in the league. Now 30, Griffen has proven to be one of the most durable and dependable cogs in Minnesota's defense, logging 795 defensive snaps on the year.