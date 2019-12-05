Vikings' Everson Griffen: Practices in limited fashion
Griffen (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Griffen was hampered by this issue in this past Monday's loss to the Seahawks, as he played a season-low, 57-percent snap share and didn't record a tackle. The veteran defensive end will likely tough it out again Sunday against the Lions since he remains on the practice field.
More News
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Credited with limited practice•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Tacks on another sack•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Notches second sack•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Practices fully Tuesday•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Dealing with quad injury•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Another sack Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Figuring out who to start and sit in each week at wide receiver has been a chore. Jamey Eisenberg's...