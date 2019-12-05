Play

Vikings' Everson Griffen: Practices in limited fashion

Griffen (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Griffen was hampered by this issue in this past Monday's loss to the Seahawks, as he played a season-low, 57-percent snap share and didn't record a tackle. The veteran defensive end will likely tough it out again Sunday against the Lions since he remains on the practice field.

