Vikings' Everson Griffen: Primed for return
Griffen (personal) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Coach Mike Zimmer made it clear Griffen's mental health is more important than his Week 8 availability, but it now seems everything is lining up for a long-awaited return. The Vikings may nonetheless find themselves in a tough spot Sunday night, as LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) and S Andrew Sendejo (groin) have been ruled out while CB Xavier Rhodes (foot) and DT Linval Joseph (ankle/knee) are questionable. Drew Brees and the New Orleans offense put up 24 points last week in a road game against a top-ranked Baltimore defense that was mostly healthy.
