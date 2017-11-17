Vikings' Everson Griffen: Questionable, but expected to play Week 11
The Vikings will list Griffen (foot) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, but Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer said he expects the defensive end to play in the contest, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
The foot injury has limited Griffen's practice participation this week, but the 29-year-old looks like he'll be able to play through the pain in a matchup of two of the NFC's top teams. Griffen's 10 sacks on the season are tied for third in the NFL, and he's supplemented that pass rushing with 29 total stops and two forced fumbles.
More News
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Inactive against Washington•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Eight consecutive games with sack•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Two more sacks in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Records seventh sack•
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...