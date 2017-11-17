Vikings' Everson Griffen: Questionable, but expected to play Week 11

The Vikings will list Griffen (foot) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, but Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer said he expects the defensive end to play in the contest, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The foot injury has limited Griffen's practice participation this week, but the 29-year-old looks like he'll be able to play through the pain in a matchup of two of the NFC's top teams. Griffen's 10 sacks on the season are tied for third in the NFL, and he's supplemented that pass rushing with 29 total stops and two forced fumbles.