Vikings' Everson Griffen: Ready to rock in Week 1
Griffen said his leg is "good" after cutting it on a table in August, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The cut became a concern once it became infected, but it sounds like that's cleared up. Griffen will go up against Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers in Week 1 as he tries to top the 13 sacks he made last season. He'll have a tough test against veteran LT Joe Staley, who Pro Football Focus ranked as the No. 5 pass-blocking tackle.
