Vikings' Everson Griffen: Records 13th sack
Griffen had five total tackles and his 13th sack in Sunday's 31-24 loss at Carolina.
After recording a sack in each of Minnesota's first eight games, Griffen had failed to take down the quarterback in two of his last three contests. He has a nice matchup in Week 14 against a struggling Bengals offensive line that has given up the 12th most sacks in the NFL.
More News
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Compiles two Thanksgiving sacks•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Logs full practice Tuesday•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Active against Rams•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Questionable, but expected to play Week 11•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Inactive against Washington•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...