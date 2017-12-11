Vikings' Everson Griffen: Records 13th sack

Griffen had five total tackles and his 13th sack in Sunday's 31-24 loss at Carolina.

After recording a sack in each of Minnesota's first eight games, Griffen had failed to take down the quarterback in two of his last three contests. He has a nice matchup in Week 14 against a struggling Bengals offensive line that has given up the 12th most sacks in the NFL.

