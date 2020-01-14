Vikings' Everson Griffen: Records eight sacks in 2019
Griffen, who posted six tackles and 1.5 sacks over two postseason contests, finished the 2019 season with 41 tackles, eight sacks and two pass breakups over 15 regular-season games.
Griffen finished second on the team in sacks behind Danielle Hunter (14.5), but third-year pro Ifeadi Odenigbo wasn't far behind with seven. The 32-year-old defensive end averaged 57.5 defensive snaps per contest, and he'll be a starter again in 2020. Griffen has three years remaining on his contract.
More News
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Clear for Week 14•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Credited with limited practice•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Tacks on another sack•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Notches second sack•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Practices fully Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC East.
-
01/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reacts to the Browns hiring Kevin Stefanski before breaking...
-
Dynasty QB rankings update
Heath Cummings says three of the four quarterbacks playing in championship weekend are tough...