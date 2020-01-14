Vikings' Everson Griffen: Records eight sacks in 2019

Griffen, who posted six tackles and 1.5 sacks over two postseason contests, finished the 2019 season with 41 tackles, eight sacks and two pass breakups over 15 regular-season games.

Griffen finished second on the team in sacks behind Danielle Hunter (14.5), but third-year pro Ifeadi Odenigbo wasn't far behind with seven. The 32-year-old defensive end averaged 57.5 defensive snaps per contest, and he'll be a starter again in 2020. Griffen has three years remaining on his contract.