Vikings' Everson Griffen: Records seventh sack

Griffen had a sack and five total tackles in Sunday's 23-10 win over Green Bay. He now has seven sacks, including at least one in all six games.

Griffen will need sacks in two more games to tie the Minnesota record for consecutive games with sacks set by Jim Marshall in 1969 and tied by Jared Allen in 2010 and 2011. His five stops Sunday are also encouraging, as his IDP value has been somewhat limited by low tackle totals in the past.