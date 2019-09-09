Vikings' Everson Griffen: Registers sack
Griffen recorded a sack in Sunday's 28-12 win over the Falcons.
Griffen is looking for a bounce-back season after posting 5.5 sacks in 11 games last year. As long as he can stay healthy, Griffen has set himself up well to reach that goal, and he'll have plenty of opportunities after logging 65 defensive snaps in the season opener. Expect him to have another solid pass-rushing opportunity in Week 2 versus the Packers, as Aaron Rodgers was just sacked by five times by the Bears.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...