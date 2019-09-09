Vikings' Everson Griffen: Registers sack

Griffen recorded a sack in Sunday's 28-12 win over the Falcons.

Griffen is looking for a bounce-back season after posting 5.5 sacks in 11 games last year. As long as he can stay healthy, Griffen has set himself up well to reach that goal, and he'll have plenty of opportunities after logging 65 defensive snaps in the season opener. Expect him to have another solid pass-rushing opportunity in Week 2 versus the Packers, as Aaron Rodgers was just sacked by five times by the Bears.

