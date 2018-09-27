Vikings' Everson Griffen: Releases statement
Griffen (personal) has completed his mental health evaluation and released a statement Thursday, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Per the statement: "This past week's events have raised many questions and I want to apologize to everyone who was impacted. I am currently focused on resolving personal issues with which I have been dealing for a long time. Once I have had time to address those issues, I hope to share my story with everyone. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from my family, the Vikings organization, my teammates and our tremendous fan base. I apologize for not being able to take the field with my teammates and do not have an exact timeline for my return. I promise, however, I will return as a much-improved person and player."
