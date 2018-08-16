Vikings' Everson Griffen: Remains out of practice
Griffen didn't practice again Thursday after an off-field incident where he cut his leg on a table, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Griffen's status for Saturday's preseason game against Jacksonville is unclear. However, the injury isn't believed to be too serious, but returning to action too soon could aggravate the laceration. Griffen was the Vikings' top pass rusher in 2017, racking up a career-high 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.
