Vikings' Everson Griffen: Restructures contract
Griffen and the Vikings have reached an agreement for the defensive end to remain in Minnesota, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This could mean Griffen took a pay cut to stick around, as he was otherwise under contract through 2022 with cap hits of at least $11.7 each year. Although the 31-year-old's play fell off in 2018, off-the-field concerns may have played a significant role in that. Griffen otherwise averaged over 10.8 sacks per season in the four preceding seasons.
More News
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Endures tough 2018•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Continues to bully Lions•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Another sack Sunday•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Has 1.5 sacks Sunday•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Plays 37 snaps in return•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Will play Sunday versus Saints•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...