Vikings' Everson Griffen: Restructures contract

Griffen and the Vikings have reached an agreement for the defensive end to remain in Minnesota, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This could mean Griffen took a pay cut to stick around, as he was otherwise under contract through 2022 with cap hits of at least $11.7 each year. Although the 31-year-old's play fell off in 2018, off-the-field concerns may have played a significant role in that. Griffen otherwise averaged over 10.8 sacks per season in the four preceding seasons.