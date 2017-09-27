Vikings' Everson Griffen: Sack streak alive

Griffen continued his hot start to the season Sunday, as he recorded his fourth sack in a victory over the Buccaneers.

Griffen only had one tackle in the contest, but he made it count by sacking Jameis Winston on a second quarter third-down. While his tackle total has decreased each week, the veteran defensive end continues to pressure opposing quarterbacks. He'll look keep his sack streak to start the season alive in Week 4's matchup against the Lions.