Vikings' Everson Griffen: Signs four-year extension with Minnesota

Griffen signed a four-year, $58 million contract extension with the Vikings on Wednesday, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Griffen still had two years left on the previous contract he signed in 2014, so the extension will keep him in Minnesota through 2022. The 29-year-old has racked up 30.5 sacks over the past three seasons as a starter, earning $34 million in guaranteed money with his new deal. The Vikings' potent pass rush off the edge also includes the emerging Danielle Hunter, free agent addition Datone Jones and vet Brian Robison. Griffen has missed just one game throughout the past six seasons, providing a long-term stable presence at defensive end in Minnesota.