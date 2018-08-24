Vikings' Everson Griffen: Sitting out preseason game
Griffen (leg) will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.
Griffen didn't do much during the team's practice Wednesday, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the team will hold him out of action for the preseason contest. He will likely aim to be healthy by the time the regular season rolls around, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Vikings' brass takes a cautionary route with him the rest of the preseason.
More News
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Barely participates Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Remains out of practice•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Dealing with cut on leg, should be back soon•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Absence not injury related•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Closing in on 100 percent•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Expected back for training camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
Heath Cummings says when you have a pick on the turn you can't worry about ADP.
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
Gurley or Bell? Gurley or Bell or Johnson? Gurley or Bell or Johnson or Brown? If you think...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build your team if you pick No. 3 overall in a PPR league...
-
Picking No. 5 in PPR
Sad that you missed out on a top-four selection? Don't be! Dave Richard says picking fifth...