Vikings' Everson Griffen: Sitting out preseason game

Griffen (leg) will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.

Griffen didn't do much during the team's practice Wednesday, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the team will hold him out of action for the preseason contest. He will likely aim to be healthy by the time the regular season rolls around, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Vikings' brass takes a cautionary route with him the rest of the preseason.

