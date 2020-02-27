Vikings' Everson Griffen: Staying with Minnesota?
Coach Mike Zimmer suggested Griffen could re-sign with the Vikings, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Griffen exercised an opt-out clause in his contract last week, realizing that a $12.9 million cap hit without any salary guarantees would leave him vulnerable to being released at a later date. The Vikings are optimistic they can work out a deal with a lower cap hit and also some form of protection for the 32-year-old defensive end. Griffen has spent his entire pro career in Minnesota.
