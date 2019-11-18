Vikings' Everson Griffen: Tacks on another sack

Griffen posted three tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Broncos.

Griffen continues to be a strong pass-rushing threat, as he's marked seven sacks through 11 games -- 1.5 better than he was at this point in 2018. The veteran defensive end also stayed healthy better than he did last season, too, and now he'll benefit from Week 12's bye to hopefully keep him that way. Griffen will suit up next Dec. 2 against the Seahawks.