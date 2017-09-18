Vikings' Everson Griffen: Two sacks in Sunday's loss
Griffen had two sacks and four total tackles in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.
With three sacks in his first two games, Griffen looks set to return to the double-digit sack totals he had in 2014 and 2015 before a slight dip to eight sacks last season.
More News
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Records sack in Monday's win•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Gets two sacks in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Gets sixth sack in loss•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Picks up fifth sack of 2016 on Monday•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Three sacks in win at Carolina•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Active Sunday•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...