Vikings' Everson Griffen: Two sacks in Sunday's loss

Griffen had two sacks and four total tackles in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.

With three sacks in his first two games, Griffen looks set to return to the double-digit sack totals he had in 2014 and 2015 before a slight dip to eight sacks last season.

