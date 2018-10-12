Vikings' Everson Griffen: Vikings not ruling out his return
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer refuted a report that the team doesn't expect Griffen to return from his mental health issues, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I saw the report and I think it was false," Zimmer said. "Let's just say that."
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Griffen isn't expected to return "any time soon." However, Griffen hasn't returned to practice this week and said in a statement that there was no timetable for his return. The Vikings have kept Griffen on the 53-man roster, however, which would appear to indicate they believe he could return this season. Griffen stepped away from the team to receive a mental health evaluation after he was involved in a recent string of concerning incidents, including an assault threat directed toward staff members at a Minneapolis hotel.
