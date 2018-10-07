Vikings' Everson Griffen: Will be away for a while
Griffen (personal) isn't expected to return to the team 'anytime soon', Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Griffen continues to deal with unspecified mental health problems, and there's still no specific timetable. Stephen Weatherly will continue starting at defensive end.
More News
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Won't return Week 5•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Releases statement•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Finishing mental health evaluation•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Will not play Thursday•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Being evaluated at local hospital•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Allegedly involved in hotel incident Saturday•
