Vikings' Everson Griffen: Will play Sunday versus Saints
Griffen (personal) will suit up against the Saints on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Griffen was already deemed healthy and ready to play, and now it's confirmed that he'll be in the fold. The 30-year-old has missed the last five games while dealing with his mental health. It's unclear to what degree the Vikings will deploy Griffen, but it's expected he'll at least be used in pass-rush situations against an offensive line that Pro Football Focus ranks fifth in the league.
