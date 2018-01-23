Vikings' Everson Griffen: Will sit out Pro Bowl

Griffen is dealing with an undisclosed injury and will not play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Griffen's injury is officially undisclosed, but he did deal with a plantar fasciitis issue at the tail end of the regular season. Seahawks' defensive end Michael Bennett has been named Griffen's replacement for Sunday.

