Vikings' Everson Griffen: Won't play this week

Griffen (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

This would normally be a big blow to Minnesota's defense, but the unit still has a massive advantage against Josh Allen and the Bills. Griffen's vacated snaps should mostly go to Stephen Weatherly, with Tashawn Bower also in the mix for added playing time. Griffen's availability for a Thursday game against the Rams in Week 4 is the real concern for Minnesota.