Vikings' Everson Griffen: Won't return Week 5
Griffen (knee) won't return to the Vikings for Week 5 in Philadelphia, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Griffen is taking some time away from the team to deal with unspecified mental health issues. He released a statement Thursday saying that he isn't sure when he will return.
