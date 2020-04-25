Vikings' Ezra Cleveland: Heading to Minnesota

The Vikings selected Cleveland in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 58th overall.

The Boise State product is a strong addition to the Vikings offensive line. Cleveland was one of the most impressive linemen at the combine, running a 4.93 40-yard dash and turning in elite agility scores at 6-foot-6 and 311 pounds. He's more finesse than power at left tackle but has the tools to be a starter early in his career.